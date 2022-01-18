Elon Musk : Super Hero or Super Villain…Time Will Tell.

In this episode of Hips Hips…

We are taking a look at one of the centuries influential individuals.

He been Time Magazine’s “man of the year”! We will peek into Elon Musk bio of accomplishments,Feats, inventions, mishaps, and future ideas.



In our people you should know about series….as we continue heading into the future 2022.



Elon Musk is consider a #1 social figure in our modern age. Says (Fortune magazine), he is the definition of success (success magazine) He is considered a programming genius in Engineering.



In such a short time of all his accomplishments there yet to see what alternative and consequences (if any)that will pose in the coming future?



This is pt.1of a 2 part series in which we take a look at the Elon Musk is he a simple humanitarian or Is there a evil genius behind the smile….?

Let’s find out what’s hidden in plan sight. As we ask Elon musk is he a Super Hero or Super Villain…Time Will Tell.