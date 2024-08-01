BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SN1427: Heralding Harlotry, The Killing Cure & Civil Calamity ⚠️
Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
20 views • 9 months ago

[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v59a4s9-sn1429.html]


[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2024/08/02/sn1427-heralding-harlotry-the-killing-cure-civil-calamity/]


We’re talking prophecies, revelations and revolutions in this week’s transmission. From Nicolas Maduro’s stolen election in Venezuela, to Kamala Harris being the Harlot of Babylon, this week’s transmission isn’t for the faint of heart. It’s for those that have the eyes to see and the ears to listen to what’s actually going down, not just in America, but across the world and how it plays into the larger picture of the New World Order.


As more information regarding the COVID shot surfaces, we’re seeing the very same nefarious shadow forces manipulating situations to cover up their crimes. COVID1984 allowed for the Technocrats to begin cementing their scientific dictatorship against the population, and in doing so, it bound many to the false religion of Scientism. These things and more act as confirmation for when we revisit the Deagle Depopulation Forecast.


However, as long time listeners of the show know, there’s always an alternative; We discuss the repopulation program being deployed by the globalists in their attempt to Build Back Better. The intentional erosion of the social norms that we’re familiar with is textbook Luciferianism, ordo ab chaos; Order out of chaos. The geo-political landscape is rife with conflict, all of which the usurpers can claim credit for creating, and ultimately controlling.


Support Our Operation: https://patreon.com/noizce


Website: http://factionsoffreedom.jimdo.com/


Twitter: @FreedomsFaction, @The_SolEra, @3RADAO


Discord: https://discord.gg/xsRSxGSJ


Telegram: https://t.me/freedoms_faction


Email: [email protected], [email protected]

