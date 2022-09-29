Dollar Death, Global Revolutions, Angry Russian Bear 09/29/2022

The GBP is down 23% YTD, worse than most 3rd world currencies. Moscow Exchange drops 9.2%. The Canadian Dollar is in a freefall. In other news, something strange is going on in China. Reports show there is an 80km convoy headed to Beijing. There are also signs in multiple countries showing some sort of world revolution is underway. These include a power struggle in China, riots in Iran, and Military Mobilization by Russia.



00:00 - Death of the Dollar Arrived

07:35 - Joseph’s Kitchen

11:00 - Chinese President Tighten Economic Ties

16:26 - Global Revolution

18:50 - Russia Preparing for Major War

22:26 - WW3 Has Already Begun

27:02 - Cornerstone Asset Metals

27:33 - EMP Shield





Visit us online at:http://www.prophecyclub.com





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club

To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:

http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com

Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club





Email Pastor Stan:

[email protected]





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112





To Watch the Russia Bundle and subscribe to WatchProphecyClub.com, please visit :

https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/programs/russia-in-bible-prophecy-bundle





For Tithes and Offerings please visit:

https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church





Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:

https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog





Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/





Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/





Become a Ministry Member here:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership





Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:

http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/smileamazon





Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/





Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"

Now Shipping:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/





Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/





Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/