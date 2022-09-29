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Dollar Death, Global Revolutions, Angry Russian Bear 09/29/2022
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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245 views • September 29, 2022

The GBP is down 23% YTD, worse than most 3rd world currencies. Moscow Exchange drops 9.2%. The Canadian Dollar is in a freefall. In other news, something strange is going on in China. Reports show there is an 80km convoy headed to Beijing. There are also signs in multiple countries showing some sort of world revolution is underway. These include a power struggle in China, riots in Iran, and Military Mobilization by Russia.

00:00 - Death of the Dollar Arrived

07:35 - Joseph’s Kitchen

11:00 - Chinese President Tighten Economic Ties

16:26 - Global Revolution

18:50 - Russia Preparing for Major War

22:26 - WW3 Has Already Begun

27:02 - Cornerstone Asset Metals

27:33 - EMP Shield


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Keywords
russiaputindollarprophecy clubglobal revolutionstan johnsondollar deathangry russian bear
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