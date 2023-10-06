Just the News | Rep. Eli Crane: Americans are ‘so tired’ of Republicans not fighting.

Just the News | Rep. Crane: Americans are ‘so tired’ of Republicans not fighting.
Representative Eli Crane (R-AZ) reacts to a newly released memo from 2021 showing President Biden’s Justice Department appointees demanding a meeting with Delaware officials about the Hunter Biden probe.
Rep. Crane says his constituents are seriously concerned about the Biden family corruption and the two-tiered justice system. “It’s just one more reason we need strong, honest, transparent leadership in the House,” says Rep. Crane.
