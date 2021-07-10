© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FATHER GRIEVING 19 YEAR OLD DAUGHTER KILLED BY VAXXXINE + INDIAN VILLAGERS DESTROY VAX POLICE
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
151 views • July 10, 2021
From the channel bootcamp: Simone Scott, a 19-year-old college freshman was killed by the second dose of the Moderna poison. The corrupt health bureaucrats are not investigating her death. They are too busy raking in the bribe money from the tech and pharmaceutical companies. Don’t forget the money and career positions from the globalists. They love that stuff. Oh yeah, almost forgot, they're getting a bountiful supply of money, drugs and sex for providing their "expertise."
###
Indian villagers beat the crap out of the local vax police. These are smart people. In the Unites States, most of the people have no clue what is going on. They're anxiously lining up for the poison.
###
SOURCES:
1. https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality
2. https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/19-year-old-dies-heart-problem-moderna-vaccine/?utm_source=salsa&;eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=c8f97372-9b2f-491d-a23f-fc5267f0b2c5
3. Kevin Scott, Facebook
###
Indian villagers beat the crap out of the local vax police. These are smart people. In the Unites States, most of the people have no clue what is going on. They're anxiously lining up for the poison.
###
SOURCES:
1. https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality
2. https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/19-year-old-dies-heart-problem-moderna-vaccine/?utm_source=salsa&;eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=c8f97372-9b2f-491d-a23f-fc5267f0b2c5
3. Kevin Scott, Facebook
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.