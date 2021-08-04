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SIDNEY POWELL IS ABOUT TO RELEASE THE JAN 6TH KRAKEN ON THE DEPARTMENT OF INJUSTICE – The Pete Santilli Show
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10 views • August 04, 2021
Sidney Powell is undoubtedly the most qualified and fearless Patriots in our nation who is battling the Deep State on multiple fronts; defending our republic from COVID tyranny, election fraud, as well as her most widely publicized criminal defense of General Michael Flynn. Monday August 2, 2021 is a significant day in American history. After weeks of analysis and due diligence, Sidney has assembled a core team of legal defense warriors who are now in full motion to defend our nation in the largest set of criminal cases in our nation’s history. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/18415
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