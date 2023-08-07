Fighting intensifies in Ethiopia's Amhara region
Fighting has continued to intensify and spread in Ethiopia’s restive Amhara region between local militias and the military.
Residents in the region’s two biggest cities, the capital Bahir Dar and historic Gondar, have reported intense clashes.
Militia claim that they have gained control of parts of Bahir Dar, but say there is heavy military presence around the city’s airport and the state-run TV station.
The militias also say they control additional towns including large parts of Debre Birhan, an industrial hub 130km north of the federal capital, Addis Ababa.
Government admitted the militias had taken control of some areas and called on the public to support the military.
Meanwhile in Addis Ababa arrests have been reported over the weekend.
