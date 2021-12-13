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CIA & FBI 'Secret' Sick Satanic Pedophilia Files - WAKE UP PEOPLE! [11.12.2021]
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11 views • December 13, 2021
- There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'! The Same Sick Satanic Shit is happening in Denmark:
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-16
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri) [24.07.2021]
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)[24.07.2021]
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)[24.07.2021]
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)[24.07.2021]
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)[24.07.2021]
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)[24.07.2021]
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)[24.07.2021]
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))[24.07.2021]
Part 12 https://www.bitchute.com/video/00JROcQ92wak/ (Heidi Svanborg [20.08.2021]
Part 13 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q44yMAQ2QkUd/ (Nathalie 6 år) [17.09.2021]
Part 14 https://www.bitchute.com/video/E0CrUtw9Sjtj/ (Anette Fri-Vilje) [21.09.2021]
Part 15 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/ (Child Demostration d 10.10.2021)
Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
Sources:
December 1, 2021 Secret CIA Files Say Staffers Committed Sex Crimes Involving Children
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/amphtml/jasonleopold/cia-employees-sex-crimes-children-secret-files-foia
24 09 2019 Maria Farmer On Epstein: 'They Knew It Was True, They Just Chose To Ignore Me'
https://graziadaily.co.uk/amp/life/real-life/maria-farmer-jeffrey-epstein/
July 15, 2021 Watchdog: FBI mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics abuse case
https://apnews.com/article/larry-nasser-sex-abuse-fbi-4b52fc01892e771310435b046259b792
October 29, 2015 FBI Knew Jared Fogle Was a Pedophile, Let Him Continue Molesting Children for Years
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/fbi-knew-jared-fogle-pedophile-waited-4-years-arrest/
Finding the Finders
4,747 views Apr 1, 2021
DLUX - 8.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/-7URGdPj4AY
2,771 views Dec 11, 2021
DLUX - 8.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/fL9YgVaCYl4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9S0RSW1aKShOysu761gn2A
All my links are here
http://dluxnation.com
https://linktr.ee/jamiedlux
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-16
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri) [24.07.2021]
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)[24.07.2021]
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)[24.07.2021]
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)[24.07.2021]
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)[24.07.2021]
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)[24.07.2021]
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)[24.07.2021]
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))[24.07.2021]
Part 12 https://www.bitchute.com/video/00JROcQ92wak/ (Heidi Svanborg [20.08.2021]
Part 13 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q44yMAQ2QkUd/ (Nathalie 6 år) [17.09.2021]
Part 14 https://www.bitchute.com/video/E0CrUtw9Sjtj/ (Anette Fri-Vilje) [21.09.2021]
Part 15 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/ (Child Demostration d 10.10.2021)
Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
Sources:
December 1, 2021 Secret CIA Files Say Staffers Committed Sex Crimes Involving Children
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/amphtml/jasonleopold/cia-employees-sex-crimes-children-secret-files-foia
24 09 2019 Maria Farmer On Epstein: 'They Knew It Was True, They Just Chose To Ignore Me'
https://graziadaily.co.uk/amp/life/real-life/maria-farmer-jeffrey-epstein/
July 15, 2021 Watchdog: FBI mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics abuse case
https://apnews.com/article/larry-nasser-sex-abuse-fbi-4b52fc01892e771310435b046259b792
October 29, 2015 FBI Knew Jared Fogle Was a Pedophile, Let Him Continue Molesting Children for Years
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/fbi-knew-jared-fogle-pedophile-waited-4-years-arrest/
Finding the Finders
4,747 views Apr 1, 2021
DLUX - 8.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/-7URGdPj4AY
2,771 views Dec 11, 2021
DLUX - 8.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/fL9YgVaCYl4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9S0RSW1aKShOysu761gn2A
All my links are here
http://dluxnation.com
https://linktr.ee/jamiedlux
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