Louisiana Senate Bill Will “Prevent you from accessing nearly every record at every level of government”
⚠️Louisiana Senate Bill Will “Prevent you from accessing nearly every record at every level of government”

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry says it’s necessary to prevent the public from “stifling deliberative speech” of public officials & stop “public unrest”

This is unreal

