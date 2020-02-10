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Trevor Aaronson: How The FBI Creates Fake Terrorism
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24 views • February 10, 2020
Investigative reporter Trevor Aaronson discusses his book "Terror Factory" and how the FBI manufactures terror using 15,000 informants in order to satisfy a $3 billion budget.
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Geopolitics & Empire: http://geopoliticsandempire.com/2017/07/13/trevor-aaronson-fbi-creates-fake-terrorism-052
Show Notes
http://www.jsonline.com/story/news/crime/2017/07/03/lawyers-seek-release-man-charged-16-months-ago-plotting-foiled-machine-gun-attack-milwaukee/424399001
https://www.rt.com/usa/395923-ohio-plea-terrorism-hitman
Websites
https://trevoraaronson.com
Book "The Terror Factory: How the FBI Manufactures Terrorism"
https://www.amazon.com/Trevor-Aaronson/e/B008Y3PQQ8/ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_1?qid=1499900251&sr=8-1
About the Guest
Trevor Aaronson is the executive director of the Florida Center for Investigative Reporting and a contributing writer at First Look Media’s The Intercept. He is also author of The Terror Factory: Inside the FBI’s Manufactured War on Terrorism.
He co-founded the Florida Center for Investigative Reporting, which has won national and regional journalism awards under his leadership. Aaronson reported and produced a one-hour documentary for Al Jazeera Media Network, “Informants,” about the FBI’s counterterrorism program.
Aaronson was a 2010-11 fellow at the Investigative Reporting Program at the University of California, Berkeley. Previously, Aaronson was an investigative reporter and editor for The Commercial Appeal in Memphis, where his stories ranged from local government investigations to reporting in Asia, Africa and South America. He was also formerly a staff writer for Miami New Times and New Times Broward-Palm Beach.
A two-time finalist for the Livingston Awards, Aaronson has won more than two dozen national and regional awards, including the Molly National Journalism Prize, the international Data Journalism Award and the John Jay College/Harry Frank Guggenheim Excellence in Criminal Justice Reporting Award.
Aaronson has been featured on CBS This Morning, NPR’s All Things Considered, MSNBC, This American Life, C-SPAN’s Washington Journal, WNYC’s On the Media and The Leonard Lopate Show, among others.
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/GeopoliticsAndEmpire
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Geopolitics & Empire: http://geopoliticsandempire.com/2017/07/13/trevor-aaronson-fbi-creates-fake-terrorism-052
Show Notes
http://www.jsonline.com/story/news/crime/2017/07/03/lawyers-seek-release-man-charged-16-months-ago-plotting-foiled-machine-gun-attack-milwaukee/424399001
https://www.rt.com/usa/395923-ohio-plea-terrorism-hitman
Websites
https://trevoraaronson.com
Book "The Terror Factory: How the FBI Manufactures Terrorism"
https://www.amazon.com/Trevor-Aaronson/e/B008Y3PQQ8/ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_1?qid=1499900251&sr=8-1
About the Guest
Trevor Aaronson is the executive director of the Florida Center for Investigative Reporting and a contributing writer at First Look Media’s The Intercept. He is also author of The Terror Factory: Inside the FBI’s Manufactured War on Terrorism.
He co-founded the Florida Center for Investigative Reporting, which has won national and regional journalism awards under his leadership. Aaronson reported and produced a one-hour documentary for Al Jazeera Media Network, “Informants,” about the FBI’s counterterrorism program.
Aaronson was a 2010-11 fellow at the Investigative Reporting Program at the University of California, Berkeley. Previously, Aaronson was an investigative reporter and editor for The Commercial Appeal in Memphis, where his stories ranged from local government investigations to reporting in Asia, Africa and South America. He was also formerly a staff writer for Miami New Times and New Times Broward-Palm Beach.
A two-time finalist for the Livingston Awards, Aaronson has won more than two dozen national and regional awards, including the Molly National Journalism Prize, the international Data Journalism Award and the John Jay College/Harry Frank Guggenheim Excellence in Criminal Justice Reporting Award.
Aaronson has been featured on CBS This Morning, NPR’s All Things Considered, MSNBC, This American Life, C-SPAN’s Washington Journal, WNYC’s On the Media and The Leonard Lopate Show, among others.
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