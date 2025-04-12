🚨'Biden admin Trafficked 500,000 CHILDREN' into US - Stephen Miller

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨'Biden administration TRAFFICKED 500,000 CHILDREN' into US — Stephen Miller
The deputy chief for policy and homeland security adviser also called illegal migration and sanctuary cities that shield aliens 'a cancer on our democracy.'
"[It is] the effort of the radical left to shield even the most violent illegal aliens from enforcement. President Trump will soon be taking action. They (Trump's team) will be more robust and more aggressive than anything done in this area before," he warned.