🚨'Biden admin Trafficked 500,000 CHILDREN' into US - Stephen Miller

🚨'Biden administration TRAFFICKED 500,000 CHILDREN' into US — Stephen Miller

The deputy chief for policy and homeland security adviser also called illegal migration and sanctuary cities that shield aliens 'a cancer on our democracy.'

"[It is] the effort of the radical left to shield even the most violent illegal aliens from enforcement. President Trump will soon be taking action. They (Trump's team) will be more robust and more aggressive than anything done in this area before," he warned.