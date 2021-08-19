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Its getting crazier in OZ people learn your simple rights this ends tomorrow
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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180 views • August 19, 2021
Some political idiots, then news from our mates at know your rights group,
https://www.knowyourrightsgroup.com.au
the new pathetic unlawful, unconstitional, violations of our human rights "lockdowns".
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=134709521809444&;set=a.106292347984495
OPEN LETTER TO GOVERNMENTS. PRINT IT OFF & HAND IT TO ALL POLICY ENFORCES (Fake Police)
https://www.knowyourrightsgroup.com.au/files/Serene_Teffaha_open_letter.pdf
Backup Channel:
LATEST VIDEO FROM LIABILITYMATE: ALSO - YouTube backup channel please subscribe.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6ZfUm_DjGpguqx1ZPOcajg
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/liabilitymate/
Get the real ANZAC Australian Flag here.
https://www.ebay.com.au/itm/Australia-Red-Flag-1903-1908-Red-Merchant-Commonwealth-Australian-Flag-6-Pointer/373232362965?hash=item56e661e5d5:g:Bl8AAOSwDjNez3x~&;frcectupt=true
https://communismbythebackdoor.tv
TO BUY THE ORIGINAL CONSTITUTION
Wayne Glew
24 Hagan Road Glenfield
Geraldton WA 6532
$150 plus postage $20

Free Download of Original Constitution
https://www.foundingdocs.gov.au/resources/transcripts/cth1_doc_1900.pdf
https://www.knowyourrightsgroup.com.au
https://www.greataustralianparty.com.au
Link to Documents: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FMUgAURJVwxMFK-cBe0snE-pcnKP7Ix6/view?usp=drivesdk
https://www.greataustralianparty.com.au
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/home.html
http://www.clra.info
http://www.fnq.cc/property_rights.html
https://www.youtube.com/user/thecrowhouse
https://www.cirnow.com.au/
https://www.australianpatriotradio.com
http://www.advance-australia.com.au
https://www.facebook.com/wayne.glew.12
https://larryhannigan.com
https://www.truth-now.net
https://livingintheprivate.blogspot.com/p/home.html
http://noplaceforcorruption.com/index2.html
http://annavonreitz.com
http://www.strawmanstory.info
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8B6JthhkW4p5Dl32LozWww
Download the Constitution FREE: http://www.cirnow.com.au/fileuploads/!!!Original-1900-Constitution.pdf
https://www.gofundme.com/f/canberra-corruption-gathering-and-camp-out/donate
Go fund me to organise & kick the crims out of Canberra.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/canberra-corruption-gathering-and-camp-out/donate
Reversion process to get out of there system.
https://lookaside.fbsbx.com/file/Reversionary%20Posts%20compiled%20with%20How%20to%20Complete%20the%20Reversion%20-%20Oct%202018..pdf?token=AWwbO4jBi9bzO8XyqPEcSUlaRPYRAFYdJ0-HLmF3pcrZ33Y7jhYMaMqGzxAl8HvmBatGbHL1dJ4DYETbdCCpxV7YguoSmLHfBH2owmdR0qOtIzArndSFz6s8gOSApMWWKoK3vksWawVxMu2-qiey2YjvVg7hfTzU3SPyJsk-wchigg
Section 109: of the Commonwealth Constitution provides "that where a state law
is inconsistent with a Commonwealth law, the state law is invalid, to the extent of the inconsistency."
Silence in the face of evil is itself evil; God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.
-Dietrich Bonhoeffer
Keywords
unlawfulhuman rightsknow your rights
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