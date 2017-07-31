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7/31/17 #UNRIG Activist Asks Congressman Peter DeFazio (D) to Sign Integrity Pledge
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8 views • January 04, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
7/31/17 Watch How Easy It Is to #UNRIG in Your District During the Month of August! Congressman DeFazio claims he has not signed an AIPAC Pledge to Israel, Agrees to Read the literature on the Electoral Reform Act. Keep the Focus on Rep DeFazio by tweeting #UNRIG! To @RepPeterDeFazio on twitter.com. Like, share, subscribe for more reports on #UNRIG and ask DeFazio to meet with Robert David Steele and sign the Integrity Pledge when RDS arrives in OR in two weeks!
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7/31/17 Watch How Easy It Is to #UNRIG in Your District During the Month of August! Congressman DeFazio claims he has not signed an AIPAC Pledge to Israel, Agrees to Read the literature on the Electoral Reform Act. Keep the Focus on Rep DeFazio by tweeting #UNRIG! To @RepPeterDeFazio on twitter.com. Like, share, subscribe for more reports on #UNRIG and ask DeFazio to meet with Robert David Steele and sign the Integrity Pledge when RDS arrives in OR in two weeks!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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