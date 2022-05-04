【G-Times News】Miles Guo: In Case Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan, CCP Will Provoke Worldwide Anti-Chinese Hatred Forcing Overseas Chinese Return to Communist China

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On May 1st in a live broadcast, Miles Guo talked about the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)’s recent plan and their possible reaction in case Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan.
He said the CCP already realized if Nancy Pelosi really arrives in Taiwan, they would have no choice but to intensify their oppression and control on Chinese people, both within and outside the Communist China if they want to continue with their evil agenda in the world.