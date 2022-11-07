Hero Priest - Last Interview Before Martydom in Battle - Saw Death Close in Last Interview - Death Found Him with UKR US HIMARS. - Aussie Cossack, 110722 : (

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I'm sharing this video by 'Aussie Cossack' on Youtube. Below are ways to help. Aussie Cossack is Godfather to one of Fr. Michael Vasiliev's 6 children.
24 hours ago Fr Michael Vasiliev was murdered by an American HIMARS missile strike in Kherson. Fr Michael was giving communion to wounded Russian soldiers at the time of his death. ☦️🇷🇺
✅️$5k/$100k raised so far Father Michael's his 6 children and widow through Aussie Cossack NEWS. Thank you for your support:
🇦🇺NAME: Ekaterina Olshannikova
BSB: 012266
ACCOUNT: 414295937
✅PaylD: 0400759518
✅PayID: [email protected]
✅BTC: 3967hSh4mmwV8h1YUGCK36wHtLQE9okF3o