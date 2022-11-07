Create New Account
Hero Priest - Last Interview Before Martydom in Battle - Saw Death Close in Last Interview - Death Found Him with UKR US HIMARS. - Aussie Cossack, 110722 : (
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
I'm sharing this video by 'Aussie Cossack' on Youtube. Below are ways to help. Aussie Cossack is Godfather to one of Fr. Michael Vasiliev's 6 children. 

24 hours ago Fr Michael Vasiliev was murdered by an American HIMARS missile strike in Kherson. Fr Michael was giving communion to wounded Russian soldiers at the time of his death. ☦️🇷🇺 ✅️$5k/$100k raised so far Father Michael's his 6 children and widow through Aussie Cossack NEWS. Thank you for your support: 🇦🇺NAME: Ekaterina Olshannikova BSB: 012266 ACCOUNT: 414295937 ✅PaylD: 0400759518 ✅PayID: [email protected] ✅BTC: 3967hSh4mmwV8h1YUGCK36wHtLQE9okF3o

russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war

