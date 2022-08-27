PSEC - 2022 - PSEC ON TOUR | CH01 - Off To Oregon | SEC 01 - O'Hare Airport | 432hz [hd 720p]

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ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2022 - PSEC ON TOUR | CH01 - Off To Oregon | SEC 01 - O'Hare Airport" -- this is the first of three parts, of the first chapter, of Dave Kelso's trip to Oregon, finally meeting PSEC Crew Members Richard Hamilton and Krista Pohl, in person.
In part 1 of chapter 1, Dave Kelso heads to O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois to get ready to board his flight.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, CC / Fair Use: Happy Music, TeamFourStar, Misc
Hashtags: #oregon #flight #vacation #travel #community
Metatags Space Separated: oregon flight vacation travel community
Metatags Comma Separated: oregon, flight, vacation, travel, community
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/WyH3JKtF6MRB/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1410152054294319120?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2022---PSEC-ON-TOUR---CH01---Off-To-Oregon---SEC-01---O%27Hare-Airport---432hz--hd-720p-:f?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v1hiv8f-psec-2022-psec-on-tour-ch01-off-to-oregon-sec-01-ohare-airport-432hz-hd-720.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/3uz2y0j
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/232a084f-e00c-4210-aba5-d5d70636a721
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/1Mc1zJN47EDVZ2i
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=350412b4dfca3b51f8710617033f54fd5c86a5b83a9cd39b9fbce634c504ec8f&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/3376/psec-2022-psec-on-tour-ch01-off-to-oregon-sec-01-o-hare-airport-432hz
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/100208_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#