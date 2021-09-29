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20 Minute Resistance Band Workout for Beginner & Intermediate - Squeeze and BURN
Cultivated Change
Cultivated Change
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86 views • September 29, 2021
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#resistancebands #train #homeworkout

I've had a number of requests for a resistance band workout for some of my clients to do at home when they don't have a ton of time and can't make it to the gym. We are using our trusty broken resistance band for this brutal 20 minute circuit.

Resistance Bands offer the benefit of constant, adjustable tension with multiple angles to target the muscles exactly how you want. Instead of "just moving weight" as you would with a machine or free weights even, you can focus on that peak contraction and really squeezing on each rep. It's like having a cable machine in your house! I was sore for 2 days after this (I also had to do some exercises 5 times to get my form right)

Adjust each exercise as you need to for your compensations and don't forget to brace your core!
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