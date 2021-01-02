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12/03/18 #GITMO: 100 DEPLOYED! WW3 FFs Alert: R_ssia, Iran, Adm. Stearney Murder? #GITMO
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39 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
12/03/18: Today Q assures us that Treason is priority #1 and that Gitmo is receiving 100 troops for a 400 day deployment! However, the am-BUSH of HgwB’s lying (that’s for sure!) in wait in the Capitol will postpone the Huber Dec. 5th Congressional hearings. Meanwhile, the Banksters with Israel’s help were diverted from executing an FF to start war with Iran and Admiral Stearney, commander of the US Naval Forces in Bahrain, appears to have been murdered attempting to either prevent the event or...? All of this while Theresa May and the British Royals pay Poryshenko/The Ukraine to face off with Russia in an attempt to create a WW3 nuclear FF that NATO would be “forced” to become involved with.
George HW B_sh's Cardiologist was murdered while riding his bike outside of the Houston Texas Medical Center on July 21, 2018:
https://www.westernjournal.com/george-h-w-bushs-doctor-gunned-riding-bicycle/
Prescott Bush involvement in Coup against Roosevelt:
http://www.truedemocracy.net/hj32/19.html
The intentionality of GhwB being ritualistically buried in Houston, TX, a city away from the murder of JFK:
https://whowhatwhy.org/2013/10/02/bush-and-the-jfk-hit-part-3-where-was-poppy-november-22-1963/
Jeffrey Epstein Civil trial to begin tomorrow, December 4:
https://www.palmbeachdailynews.com/news/crime--law/much-anticipated-jeffrey-epstein-civil-case-trial-set-for-dec/AQHLBwDP1JUI6FfsFhuIQL/
http://theconsciousresistance.com/2018/11/days-before-jeffrey-epsteins-civil-trial-the-public-learns-more-about-his-pedophile-crimes/
https://www.democraticunderground.com/100211036867
http://amp.miamiherald.com/news/local/article221957120.html
The FF's being planned to create WW3 and the m_rder of Admiral Stearney:
https://phibetaiota.net/2018/11/robert-steele-while-moscow-talks-about-treaties-the-deep-state-is-starting-world-war-iii-now-this-month/
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/military/navy-admiral-scott-stearney-found-dead-bahrain-no-foul-play-n942611
Robert David Steele comments on the Admiral's death:
"ROBERT STEELE: I am told he was murdered by Bahreini security services at the request of the Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI) element attached to the fifth fleet. I have no direct knowledge. My source tells me he was murdered because he explicitly opposed the planned false flag attack in collaboration with the Israeli Navy simulating an Iranian patrol boat missile attack on a US naval vassal."
You can read more at:
https://www.phibetaiota.net
Sh_ria is here, in the USA, as MN becomes increasingly Islamist. An Iranian ex-Muslim Christian Pastor was arrested for sharing his faith testimony in the Mall of the Americas:
https://pjmedia.com/faith/ex-muslim-christian-pastor-refugee-from-iran-arrested-for-sharing-his-testimony-in-minnesota/
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukah! May we all rejoice in being alive and aware for this incredible period in the history of humanity and our liberation from tyranny and the L_ciferian planet-wide cabal. Stay safe, stay strong, pray for freedom for all and stand in solidarity with those fighting for freedom, meditating for awareness, and providing relief to those suffering all over the world. 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
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Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! Stay strong, safe, clear, take action through this critical period of time! Prayers and thought-form activism are so vital now! WE ARE FREE!
12/03/18: Today Q assures us that Treason is priority #1 and that Gitmo is receiving 100 troops for a 400 day deployment! However, the am-BUSH of HgwB’s lying (that’s for sure!) in wait in the Capitol will postpone the Huber Dec. 5th Congressional hearings. Meanwhile, the Banksters with Israel’s help were diverted from executing an FF to start war with Iran and Admiral Stearney, commander of the US Naval Forces in Bahrain, appears to have been murdered attempting to either prevent the event or...? All of this while Theresa May and the British Royals pay Poryshenko/The Ukraine to face off with Russia in an attempt to create a WW3 nuclear FF that NATO would be “forced” to become involved with.
George HW B_sh's Cardiologist was murdered while riding his bike outside of the Houston Texas Medical Center on July 21, 2018:
https://www.westernjournal.com/george-h-w-bushs-doctor-gunned-riding-bicycle/
Prescott Bush involvement in Coup against Roosevelt:
http://www.truedemocracy.net/hj32/19.html
The intentionality of GhwB being ritualistically buried in Houston, TX, a city away from the murder of JFK:
https://whowhatwhy.org/2013/10/02/bush-and-the-jfk-hit-part-3-where-was-poppy-november-22-1963/
Jeffrey Epstein Civil trial to begin tomorrow, December 4:
https://www.palmbeachdailynews.com/news/crime--law/much-anticipated-jeffrey-epstein-civil-case-trial-set-for-dec/AQHLBwDP1JUI6FfsFhuIQL/
http://theconsciousresistance.com/2018/11/days-before-jeffrey-epsteins-civil-trial-the-public-learns-more-about-his-pedophile-crimes/
https://www.democraticunderground.com/100211036867
http://amp.miamiherald.com/news/local/article221957120.html
The FF's being planned to create WW3 and the m_rder of Admiral Stearney:
https://phibetaiota.net/2018/11/robert-steele-while-moscow-talks-about-treaties-the-deep-state-is-starting-world-war-iii-now-this-month/
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/military/navy-admiral-scott-stearney-found-dead-bahrain-no-foul-play-n942611
Robert David Steele comments on the Admiral's death:
"ROBERT STEELE: I am told he was murdered by Bahreini security services at the request of the Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI) element attached to the fifth fleet. I have no direct knowledge. My source tells me he was murdered because he explicitly opposed the planned false flag attack in collaboration with the Israeli Navy simulating an Iranian patrol boat missile attack on a US naval vassal."
You can read more at:
https://www.phibetaiota.net
Sh_ria is here, in the USA, as MN becomes increasingly Islamist. An Iranian ex-Muslim Christian Pastor was arrested for sharing his faith testimony in the Mall of the Americas:
https://pjmedia.com/faith/ex-muslim-christian-pastor-refugee-from-iran-arrested-for-sharing-his-testimony-in-minnesota/
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukah! May we all rejoice in being alive and aware for this incredible period in the history of humanity and our liberation from tyranny and the L_ciferian planet-wide cabal. Stay safe, stay strong, pray for freedom for all and stand in solidarity with those fighting for freedom, meditating for awareness, and providing relief to those suffering all over the world. 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! Stay strong, safe, clear, take action through this critical period of time! Prayers and thought-form activism are so vital now! WE ARE FREE!
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