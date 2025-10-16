BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Russia's most advanced EW system 'PALANTIN' Attacked and Disabled US Fighters and Drones over SYRIA
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10117 followers
330 views • 1 day ago

A month before Ahmed al-Sharaa arrived in Moscow, information appeared from reliable sources that the Russian Defense Ministry had begun testing the latest Electronic Warfare System in Syria, which, in terms of its tactical and technical characteristics, significantly surpasses not only all Western analogues, but also such Russian Electronic Warfare Systems as 'Krasukha-4', 'Samarkand', 'Shipovnik', and 'Dweller'. Thus, all this indicates that Russia is not going to leave Syria. It is worth noting that numerous sources in the Pentagon also confirmed this information............................................................................................................................................................................................ ******************************************************

russiasyriaew system palantinus fighters and drones
