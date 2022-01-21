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TRUCKERS FOR FREEDOM ORGANIZE HUGE PROTEST AGAINST VACCINE MANDATES & SUPPLY CHAIN SHORTAGES TO COME
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690 views • January 21, 2022
Press For Truth

pressfortruth



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The Canadian government is planning to ban any unvaccinated U.S. truckers from crossing the border this weekend, a decision that will further tighten an already bottle necked supply chain which will lead to massive food shortages in Canada in the very near future! Canadian truckers will also be expected to be vaxxed to re enter their homeland otherwise they’ll have to isolate for 14 days upon arrival. This has infuriated the trucking community enough that a group of Canadian truck drivers recently responded by blocking the highway near the US/Manitoba border and they’re also planning a convoy trip all the way to Ottawa to protest mandatory vaccines! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest supply chain issues that will come as a direct result of this mandate while also most importantly explaining what you should be actively working on right now as a way to protect yourself and your family from the massive government orchestrated food shortages that are to come.

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Sources:

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/canada-us-border-truckers-vaccine-b1995972.html

https://twitter.com/ElectionWiz/status/1483425017966825474

https://nationalpost.com/news/canada/securing-the-supply-chain-or-breaking-it-clash-over-trucker-vaccine-mandate-grows

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/2-5-million-truckers-say-theyll-quit-over-vaccine-mandate-industry-warns-biden

https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1482877319467323392/photo/1

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-01-14/trudeau-plays-dangerous-game-demanding-vaccines-from-truckers

https://www.mirror.co.uk/money/supermarket-bans-shoppers-who-havent-25987284

https://ottawa.ctvnews.ca/recent-snowstorm-led-to-uptick-in-heart-attacks-overnight-1.5745038

https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1483863203905880066
Keywords
foodusvaccinejustin trudeaucanadamandatestruckerspress for truthpressfortruthkill shotssupply chain shortages
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