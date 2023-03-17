Tom Renz | Trump's Got it Right on World War III

I formally oppose World War III, and there's at least one other person out there standing with me, President Trump. I love #Trump on almost everything, except the #deathjab, but everything else I can say with confidence we are in agreement on. We need to get out of #Ukraine and stop trying to stoke a world war, and thank God President Trump is staying in this battle with us. #Trump2024 #MAGA #RenzRants #TheTomeRenzShow #BidenCrimeFamily #Truth #GodWins
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.