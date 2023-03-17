Tom Renz | Trump's Got it Right on World War III

I formally oppose World War III, and there's at least one other person out there standing with me, President Trump. I love #Trump on almost everything, except the #deathjab, but everything else I can say with confidence we are in agreement on. We need to get out of #Ukraine and stop trying to stoke a world war, and thank God President Trump is staying in this battle with us. #Trump2024 #MAGA #RenzRants #TheTomeRenzShow #BidenCrimeFamily #Truth #GodWins

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Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**Jan. 20th & 21st - Tickets Now On Sale for Nashville, TN (8 AM start time)

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102





