Worried About VACCINES in Your Food?

My appearance on Frank Speech:
https://frankspeech.com/video/orange-...
Missouri Bill re: Gene Therapy Products:https://legiscan.com/MO/text/HB1169/2023Nasal Spray delivery:
https://www.cdc.gov/flu/prevent/nasal...
3-D Printed Patch:
https://www.unc.edu/posts/2021/09/23/...
Pill delivery system: https://news.mit.edu/2022/oral-rna-va...
EWG Food scores: https://www.ewg.org/foodscores/produc...
I've been fighting for YOUR freedom since Day One! If you can, please contribute to my legal fund so I bring these public serpents to justice! ✅ https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/do...
✅ OR: Send checks, cards letters here: Peggy Hall 205 Avenida del Mar PO Box 681 San Clemente, CA 92674
✅ GET YOUR HEALTHY AMERICAN T-SHIRTS, HATS, CUPS
Save 10% Use code: happy10
https://www.thehealthyamericanstore.org
✅ PANIC-FREE PREPPING COURSE:
https://tinyurl.com/3rfpjysx
✅ FREEDOM LEARNING COURSE:
https://tinyurl.com/jw3s52tn
✅ GET YOUR EMERGENCY FOOD SUPPLY:
http://preparewithpeggy.com
✅ QUESTIONS / COLLABS: [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.