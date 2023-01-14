20-Year-Old Colorado College Tennis Player Dies Suddenly ------- in His Sleep 💉💉💉

The normalization of young and healthy high school, college, and professional athletes is underway. We're witnessing a pair of contradictory shifts. On one hand, more people are waking up to the reality that the jabs might not be as safe and effective as the powers-that-be have led them to believe. On the other hand, many are falling for the gaslighting that young and otherwise healthy people dying suddenly is not a new phenomenon and anyone who says otherwise is a dastardly conspiracy theorist.





I covered this topic on today's episode of The JD Rucker Show. We'll be covering these types of stories whenever they pop up. I know this will bring topical fatigue and considering we cover all things political, cultural, and religious, it's not fun to focus so much on one subject. But we have to because corporate media refuses to touch it. Meanwhile, the vast majority in conservative and alternative media dance around it. That's why I often have to come out and say, "Yes, it was probably the jabs."





