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THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA'S WAR ON TRUTH AND FREEDOM
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38 views • January 05, 2021
TheCrowhouse

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

http://thecrowhouse.com
TheCrowhouse YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
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BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@thecrowhouse:2
3Speak: https://3speak.co/user/maxigan
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
Twitter: @maxigan
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/max-igan-21263a66/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
BrandNewTube https://brandnewtube.com/@thecrowhouse
Surviving The Matrix Podcast on I-Heart:
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-surviving-the-matrix-62777378/
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/

Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin: bc1q8cjrfzjwzr6z5maxvp4d2p6arwtguj5c9fcea7
Monero: 47aohp7p1Ci7uU44NqgpezLVG7uxCuo1dSwGBYv935aVDPw9MSeEwksey5MJRyBU7jQfHtPjcTN5b2zo29MXnpzu7h751cB

NY State Proposes Detention Centers For Citizens Who Are ‘Potentially Dangerous To The Public Health’
https://www.technocracy.news/ny-state-proposes-detention-centers-for-potentially-dangerous-to-the-public-health/

NY State Assembly Bill A416
https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2021/a416

Belarusian President Lukashenko Says IMF Offered A Billion USD Bribe to Impose Covid-19 Lockdown
https://fort-russ.com/2020/09/belarusian-president-lukashenko-says-imf-offered-a-billion-usd-bribe-to-impose-covid-19-lockdown/

Canadian Security Guard Assaults Woman:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/theangryalbertan/permalink/761021617854868/

NSW Mandates Masks:
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/sydney/nsw-makes-face-masks-mandatory-as-state-records-seven-new-covid-cases/ar-BB1cpqGF?ocid=msedgntp

COVID-19 WEEKLY SURVEILLANCE IN NSWEPIDEMIOLOGICAL WEEK 51, ENDING 19 DECEMBER 2020 (check page 28):
https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/covid-19/Documents/covid-19-surveillance-report-20201219.pdf

NSW coronavirus cluster still not traced:
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/sydney/nsw-coronavirus-cluster-still-not-traced/ar-BB1cp7l0?ocid=msedgntp

Moderna admits here that what they inject now is an “operating system.”
http://tapnewswire.com/2021/01/moderna-admits-here-that-what-they-inject-now-is-an-operating-system/

Scott Morrison proposes ‘pathway home’ for 2,000 Victorians stranded in NSW
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/scott-morrison-proposes-pathway-home-for-2-000-victorians-stranded-in-nsw/ar-BB1ctiA4?ocid=msedgntp

Three new cases of coronavirus in Victoria after another big day of testing
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/three-new-cases-of-coronavirus-in-victoria-after-another-big-day-of-testing/ar-BB1csZBI?ocid=msedgntp

Are Masks Safe ... Cold Weather Test:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/le5ufCfKMpKF/?list=subscriptions

Fauci Fear 1 oz silver medallion
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wsKztmv63eo

Obey (Your Phone) Closing track
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BGM6uMaIkxOh/

Wikileak Total Data Dump:
https://file.wikileaks.org/file/?fbclid=IwAR2U_Evqah_Qy2wxNY12FMqFC5dAFUcZL5Kl4FIfQuMFMp8ssbM46oHXWMI

Support Rick Simpson:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-rick-simpson

COPS FOR COVID TRUTH:
https://advocateme.wixsite.com/copsforcovidtruth

COVID Stickers - Anti-ganda Print Files:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/xa6th9n4b7spkd1/AABL5HuuuW0ojclJeGImsa9ua?dl=0

Should You Take the COVID19 Test?:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUqvZB65bYs&;t

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men." - Voltaire

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
Keywords
maskvaccinecontrolthecrowhousednaproteinmodernaoperating systeminjectlockdowncovid-19mrna medicinessoftware of life
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