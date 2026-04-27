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PASSIVE Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others Get More of the OTHER Vitamin E: Vitamin Earthing
FreedomFrom9to5.org
FreedomFrom9to5.org
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Short video by "The Earthing Doctor" going over why it's critical to do as much earthing as possible for all kinds of physical & mental benefits.

Learn more about earthing at any of

https://tinyurl.com/Earthing101

https://tinyurl.com/Bioelectromagnetism101

https://tinyurl.com/EarthingForDummies


For genuine Earthing.com products, visit

https://tinyurl.com/EarthingStore

OR

https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=8556327.3421ee7

Get a discount by applying code

HOWTODIEOFNOTHING


Learn about magnets for health @

https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleep

SAVE 15% by applying code:

DANNY

at https://MagneticoSleep.com


To view a list of benefits & health conditions helped by MagneticoSleep mattresses, visit any of:

https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleepEbrochure

OR

https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleepbrochure


To listen to retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse's MagneticoSleep testimonial, watch:

https://tinyurl.com/DrKruseMagneticoSleepVideo


To learn how to need to eat up to 67% LESS food by maxing-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (light, water, & magnetism), visit any of the below

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore


To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma


To be able to control your schedule so you can be outside more & earthing by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

, watch

https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975


If you're not willing & able to plug your Earthing products into their grouding stake rod, at least, minimize "dirty electricity" & reduce EMFs by plugging them into UL-listed EMF- & "dirty electricity"-reducing devices by

https://tinyurl.com/SaticUSA

Get a discount by applying code:

HOWTODIEOFNOTHING

when checking-out at

https://SaticUSA.com


To become a FREE SaticUSA affiliate, fill-out:

https://tinyurl.com/ShareSaticUSA


Learn more at:

https://tinyurl.com/SaticShieldPowerpoint

OR

https://tinyurl.com/SaticUSAPresentation


Learn all about the harms of man-made electromagnetic fields at any of

https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies

Linktr.ee/EMFForDummies

https://bit.ly/EMFforDummies


To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, & "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE"

watch:

https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo

& view

https://tinyurl.com/SafestHealthiestGreenestHomes

OR

https://bit.ly/TeslaPassiveHouse

Keywords
groundingearthingnatural anti-inflammatorydr jack kruseclint oberbioelectromagnetism
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Privacy Policy