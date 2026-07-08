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Treating Tick Bites Naturally and Proper Tick Removal
Non-Toxic Home
Non-Toxic Home
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Links, including references to studies proving Rockefeller medicine- approved “experts” wrong are below.


Studies regarding proper tick removal: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/treating-tick-bites-naturally-and-proper-tick-removal


Tick Twister:

Amazon: https://amzn.to/4eTxT2o

Wal-Mart: https://tinyurl.com/5ffphem9



The colloidal silver we use: Silver Mtn. Minerals. Be sure to buy ONLY from them, not from third parties, as there are knock-offs that are unsafe.

Amazon: https://amzn.to/4baJJ5K

eBay: https://ebay.us/t6Y4EQ



Astragalus root powder wasn’t available from any of my safe-for-me sources, but we needed more. So I compromised and bought NOW astragalus extract capsules:

Amazon: https://amzn.to/4pis2qU

Wal-Mart: https://tinyurl.com/4fu3x3ec


It’s not perfect, but they don’t use latex gloves… and sometimes one must compromise a little.


Bug Bite Thing:

Amazon: https://amzn.to/4yaBFvx

eBay: https://ebay.us/ZxCitB

Wal-Mart:https://tinyurl.com/bdhttcez


Earthborn Elements Andrographis: Frontier’s price skyrocketed. I’ve bought from this brand often over the years, and they don’t add junk to their supplements. Sometimes they list their products on Etsy as well, as their products go in and out of stock. https://amzn.to/3R23QfG


Boiron Ledum Palustre 200 Ck: This helps reduce itching as well.

Amazon: https://amzn.to/4ptVcDD

Ebay: https://ebay.us/WhvQhP

Wal-Mart: https://tinyurl.com/43hshv73


Cottonique Discount Code: Use code NONTOXICHOME for 10% off so you can be as uber stylish as we are! We’re totally setting the style around these here parts. Fashion icons are we!


How to Test Products for Tolerability: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/how-to-test-products-for-personal-tolerability


Latex Is Toxic: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/is-natural-rubber-latex-toxic


Toxic Chemicals in “Natural” Rubber Latex: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/toxic-chemicals-in-%E2%80%9Cnatural%E2%80%9D-rubber-latex


Ticks from the sky, because why not??? https://nontoxichome.substack.com/p/ticks-from-the-sky-if-the-titanic


Be sure to sign up for our free newsletter!


Our Books: https://non-toxic-home.org/books


Recommended Products and Discount Codes. Save Money, Woohoo! https://non-toxic-home.org/shop


How You Can Support Our Work (THANK YOU!): https://non-toxic-home.org/support-us

(You can also support me via Zelle as I have zero fees with that.)


Local Services- Hi, fellow Hoosiers!: https://non-toxic-home.org/local-services

Consultations: https://non-toxic-home.org/consultations


Search and browse ALL of our videos here: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1


This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.


This post may contain affiliate links which help to pay associated expenses. Thank you for your support! As an Amazon affiliate, I earn from qualifying purchases.


Fair Use Disclaimer:


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.


All rights and credit go directly to its rightful owners. No copyright infringement is intended.


Full disclaimer and terms of service: https://non-toxic-home.org/tos%2F-disclaimer










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homesteadingticksnatural tick bite treatmenttick removal
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