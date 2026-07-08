Links, including references to studies proving Rockefeller medicine- approved “experts” wrong are below.





Studies regarding proper tick removal: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/treating-tick-bites-naturally-and-proper-tick-removal





Tick Twister:

Amazon: https://amzn.to/4eTxT2o

Wal-Mart: https://tinyurl.com/5ffphem9









The colloidal silver we use: Silver Mtn. Minerals. Be sure to buy ONLY from them, not from third parties, as there are knock-offs that are unsafe.

Amazon: https://amzn.to/4baJJ5K

eBay: https://ebay.us/t6Y4EQ









Astragalus root powder wasn’t available from any of my safe-for-me sources, but we needed more. So I compromised and bought NOW astragalus extract capsules:

Amazon: https://amzn.to/4pis2qU

Wal-Mart: https://tinyurl.com/4fu3x3ec





It’s not perfect, but they don’t use latex gloves… and sometimes one must compromise a little.





Bug Bite Thing:

Amazon: https://amzn.to/4yaBFvx

eBay: https://ebay.us/ZxCitB

Wal-Mart:https://tinyurl.com/bdhttcez





Earthborn Elements Andrographis: Frontier’s price skyrocketed. I’ve bought from this brand often over the years, and they don’t add junk to their supplements. Sometimes they list their products on Etsy as well, as their products go in and out of stock. https://amzn.to/3R23QfG





Boiron Ledum Palustre 200 Ck: This helps reduce itching as well.

Amazon: https://amzn.to/4ptVcDD

Ebay: https://ebay.us/WhvQhP

Wal-Mart: https://tinyurl.com/43hshv73





Cottonique Discount Code: Use code NONTOXICHOME for 10% off so you can be as uber stylish as we are! We’re totally setting the style around these here parts. Fashion icons are we!





How to Test Products for Tolerability: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/how-to-test-products-for-personal-tolerability





Latex Is Toxic: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/is-natural-rubber-latex-toxic





Toxic Chemicals in “Natural” Rubber Latex: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/toxic-chemicals-in-%E2%80%9Cnatural%E2%80%9D-rubber-latex





Ticks from the sky, because why not??? https://nontoxichome.substack.com/p/ticks-from-the-sky-if-the-titanic





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