You Knew Something Was Wrong…You Were Right! - Ukraine - Aaron Mate' with Russell Brand. - 072022

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video is shared from Russell Brand on YouTube.
The US were warned over 10 years ago about a potential Russian assault on Ukraine says the award-winning journalist Aaron Maté. #Russia #Ukraine #war Aaron's Twitter: https://twitter.com/aaronjmate Aaron's Substack: https://mate.substack.com/ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Join Our Community HERE: https://www.russellbrand.com/join For meditation and breath work, subscribe to my side-channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/AwakeningWi... Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/russellbrand