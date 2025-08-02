At The Last CAME 2 FALSE WITNESSES ~ Rg Stair & Bill Britton

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What a Perversion of Just Two of Many Ministers of Satan ~ FALSE WITNESSES
That Popped up inThe Last Hudred Years.
Both of These Jems of The Devil Had The Same Name For THEIR So-Called Minisry's.
"OVERCOMER MINISTRY"
Truly Amazing that They Both had Many Doctrines of Devil's.
God Bless The Truth To Your Heart !!!
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ
https://onevsp.com/channels/@TheFinalWitness
https://rumble.com/v5es1lp-d.o.d.-directive-3000.09-autonomy-and-weapons-systems-pa