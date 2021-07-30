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AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT CRIMINALITY AND THE DELIBERATE IMPLOSION OF SYDNEY
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553 views • July 30, 2021
TheCrowhouse



“Never be afraid to raise your voice for honesty and truth and compassion against injustice and lying and greed. If people all over the world...would do this, it would change the earth.” - William Faulkner

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TheCrowhouse Banned YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww

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https://thecrowhouse.community/

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Crypto-currencies:
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‘A danger to themselves’: Scott Morrison says unvaccinated Australians will face restrictions
https://www.3aw.com.au/a-danger-to-themselves-scott-morrison-says-unvaccinated-australians-will-face-restrictions/

1000 COVID Stories
https://1000covidstories.com/

Victorians Against Tyranny
https://www.facebook.com/victoriansagainsttyranny/videos/4131753660277188/

Mayor of locked-down LGA says four-week extension 'Armageddon'
https://www.9news.com.au/national/coronavirus-nsw-updates-lockdown-extended-cumberland-mayor-speaks/e5295ac9-6dca-4511-8ad4-52b048bbcc4e

Minnesota Woman Loses Both Hands and Both Legs After Receiving Second Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/07/26/minnesota-woman-loses-both-hands-and-both-legs-after-receiving-second-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine/

‘Things are likely to get worse'
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/sydney/things-are-likely-to-get-worse-nsw-records-239-new-covid-19-cases/ar-AAMGd5T?ocid=msedgntp

IMF warns varying vaccination rates threaten global economic recovery
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/imf-warns-varying-vaccination-rates-threaten-global-economic-recovery/ar-AAMDPlg?ocid=msedgntp

Nobel laureate predicts politicians won't want to reopen Australia
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/nobel-laureate-predicts-politicians-won-t-want-to-reopen-australia/ar-AAMDLWn?ocid=msedgntp

Millions of Sydneysiders in 'hot zones' endure draconian restrictions
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/millions-of-sydneysiders-in-hot-zones-endure-draconian-restrictions/ar-AAMFlTR?ocid=msedgntp

Long Sydney lockdown hitting people hard
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/long-sydney-lockdown-hitting-people-hard/ar-AAMFra6?ocid=msedgntp

Vaccine push to pave the way for country to reopen
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/vaccine-push-to-pave-the-way-for-country-to-reopen/ar-AAMFN7U?ocid=msedgntp

Gamma variant could have 'high attack rate even in fully vaccinated people'
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1467002/Gamma-variant-covid-vaccine-efficiency-Dominic-cummings-Boris-johnson-contingency-plan

HANDS OFF! (Lyric Version) - SHAWN GALLAWAY (end track)
https://rumble.com/vj5xpp-hands-off-lyric-version-shawn-gallaway.html

Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/

Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe

ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/

Affadavit of Status (pdf)
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/Documents/anon%20Affidavit%20of%20Status.pdf

Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa

“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ― Frank Zappa

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

THROW AW
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childrencdccrimevaccineblmgovernmentthecrowhouseaustraliasydneyinjectionlockdowncovidpcr test
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