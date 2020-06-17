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Covid-19 | Corruption, mensonges d'État, le Pr. Christian Perronne témoigne
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7 views • June 17, 2020
À l'occasion de la parution chez Albin Michel de son livre intitulé "Y a-t-il une erreur qu’ils n’ont pas commise?" | Covid-19 : l'union sacrée de l'incompétence et l'arrogance, le chef du service des maladies infectieuses de l’hôpital de Garches, revient sur les erreurs commises par l’exécutif et le Conseil scientifique dans la gestion de la crise sanitaire.
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http://www.margueriterothe.com
Mon Blogue :
http://www.margueriterothe.com
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