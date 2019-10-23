Trump Surrounded By CIA Spies - Anonymous Whitehouse Spy Authors A Book Titled "WARNING' -1659-6P

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E-Militia Article: Trump Surrounded By CIA Spies – Anonymous Whitehouse Spy Authors A Book Titled “WARNING” http://ow.ly/iKdB30pLmJ1
GUEST: Attorney Deborah G. Stevenson became involved in legal work as a result of homeschooling her children in Connecticut; she became involved in protecting her right to homeschool as a parent even before she began attending law school. She currently practices Education law and Appellate law privately in addition to working as Executive Director of NHELD, LLC. Home School Legal Defense Association (HSLDA) “A nonprofit advocacy organization established to defend and advance the constitutional right of parents to direct the education of their children and to protect family freedoms.” It is a Christian organization, “however, HSLDA’s mission is to protect the freedom of all homeschoolers. Before attending law school, Attorney Stevenson fought for individual rights as a citizen and proud mother of two daughters, whom she homeschooled until they entered college, at the very young ages of ten and eleven. The first daughter received her Bachelor’s Degree at the age of 16, her Master’s Degree at the age of 19, followed by her PhD Degree.m The other daughter received her first Bachelor’s Degree at the age of 15, her second Bachelor’s Degree at the age of 19, followed by a Master’s Degree. She is employed as a Recreational Therapist and researcher at the Palo Alto Veteran’s Administration finding new ways to assist wounded veterans overcome their physical and traumatic stress related disabilities -
WEBSITES:
http://www.nheld.com/
https://www.dgstevensonlaw.com
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