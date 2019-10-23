BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump Surrounded By CIA Spies - Anonymous Whitehouse Spy Authors A Book Titled "WARNING' -1659-6P
The Pete Santilli Show
The Pete Santilli ShowCheckmark Icon
2033 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
9 views • October 23, 2019
In September of 2018, The New York Times published an op-ed from an anonymous senior Trump administration official bragging about being a saboteur inside the White House. The New York Times prefaced the op-ed by labeling the author as a “senior official in the Trump administration.” The op-ed began with the author admitting people within the Trump administration are ‘working diligently from within to frustrate parts of Trump’s agenda. Just who may this anonymous saboteur be? Online speculation pointed to connections to McCain and General H.R. McMaster based on writing style and content of the ‘resistance’ op-ed.

E-Militia Article: Trump Surrounded By CIA Spies – Anonymous Whitehouse Spy Authors A Book Titled “WARNING” http://ow.ly/iKdB30pLmJ1

GUEST: Attorney Deborah G. Stevenson became involved in legal work as a result of homeschooling her children in Connecticut; she became involved in protecting her right to homeschool as a parent even before she began attending law school. She currently practices Education law and Appellate law privately in addition to working as Executive Director of NHELD, LLC. Home School Legal Defense Association (HSLDA) “A nonprofit advocacy organization established to defend and advance the constitutional right of parents to direct the education of their children and to protect family freedoms.” It is a Christian organization, “however, HSLDA’s mission is to protect the freedom of all homeschoolers. Before attending law school, Attorney Stevenson fought for individual rights as a citizen and proud mother of two daughters, whom she homeschooled until they entered college, at the very young ages of ten and eleven. The first daughter received her Bachelor’s Degree at the age of 16, her Master’s Degree at the age of 19, followed by her PhD Degree.m The other daughter received her first Bachelor’s Degree at the age of 15, her second Bachelor’s Degree at the age of 19, followed by a Master’s Degree. She is employed as a Recreational Therapist and researcher at the Palo Alto Veteran’s Administration finding new ways to assist wounded veterans overcome their physical and traumatic stress related disabilities -

WEBSITES:
http://www.nheld.com/

https://www.dgstevensonlaw.com


🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW! We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we exist because of the support of our listeners: https://www.subscribestar.com/petesantilli or subscribe to us on DLive: http://dlive.tv/petesantilli
Support our show by supporting our sponsors❗GORILLA MIND: Maximize Brain Focus, Concentration & Energy: http://petelive.tv/gorilla

Show notes & headline links: https://thepetesantillishow.com/
Keywords
santilli
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Set Election Day Records, GasBuddy Says

Gasoline and Diesel Prices Set Election Day Records, GasBuddy Says

Sterling Ashworth
Exit Polls: AI Data Centers Factored Heavily in Midterm Vote

Exit Polls: AI Data Centers Factored Heavily in Midterm Vote

Iva Greene
Report: Marco Rubio Expected to Leave Trump Administration Amid Speculation About 2028 Presidential Bid

Report: Marco Rubio Expected to Leave Trump Administration Amid Speculation About 2028 Presidential Bid

Garrison Vance
Gavin Newsom removes 548 killers from death row, taunting victims and their families

Gavin Newsom removes 548 killers from death row, taunting victims and their families

Lance D Johnson
U.S. Midterms Draw Scrutiny Over Party Alignment With War Lobby, Ex-UN Expert Says

U.S. Midterms Draw Scrutiny Over Party Alignment With War Lobby, Ex-UN Expert Says

Garrison Vance
Iran&#8217;s Regional Security Framework: A New Era for West Asia Without Foreign Military Presence?

Iran’s Regional Security Framework: A New Era for West Asia Without Foreign Military Presence?

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy