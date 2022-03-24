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BEWARE = Graphene Vax, 5G, Digital Currencies
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159 views • March 24, 2022
Graphene Vax, 5G, Digital Currencies = ID Tracking, Social Credit Punishment, Hunger, Death = Loss of Life, Liberty, Freedom
UPDATE: https://www.brighteon.com/49c2974c-41a8-40be-9f8e-a0def744efc8 Best explanation on how this digital currency slavery would work... if we don't stop it first... so we need to understand it SO we can stop it! These unelected WEF members are tying to control the world and bring them under a CCP type government even worse... SLAVERY! Not to mention all the millions of deaths already caused by the toxic vaccines! They are big time into depopulation!
UPDATE: More information on cell phone and cell phone tower microwave weapons on the human body, very toxic... https://www.brighteon.com/e68d78f4-9b4c-4c44-88ae-8017eb32655f
Update 5/12/2022... https://www.brighteon.com/9f6b8a40-abfa-44e5-b182-945fa497cc75
Update 4/4/2020...
Video: Injection ingredients through microscopes: https://www.bitchute.com/video/dwvld2GMWzV4/
Video: Australian Whistleblower Scientists Provide Evidence of Nanotech & Graphene Oxide... https://rumble.com/vzjlyb-exclusive-australian-whistleblower-scientists-provide-evidence-of-nanotech-.html
Video: Nanobots, Transhumanism, Endless Jabs, Shedding from vaccines making others sick, & Detoxing from vaccines... Interviewing Dr. Carie Madej... https://www.Bitchute.com/video/ttzzleuzoixb/ [
UPDATE: https://www.brighteon.com/49c2974c-41a8-40be-9f8e-a0def744efc8 Best explanation on how this digital currency slavery would work... if we don't stop it first... so we need to understand it SO we can stop it! These unelected WEF members are tying to control the world and bring them under a CCP type government even worse... SLAVERY! Not to mention all the millions of deaths already caused by the toxic vaccines! They are big time into depopulation!
UPDATE: More information on cell phone and cell phone tower microwave weapons on the human body, very toxic... https://www.brighteon.com/e68d78f4-9b4c-4c44-88ae-8017eb32655f
Update 5/12/2022... https://www.brighteon.com/9f6b8a40-abfa-44e5-b182-945fa497cc75
Update 4/4/2020...
Video: Injection ingredients through microscopes: https://www.bitchute.com/video/dwvld2GMWzV4/
Video: Australian Whistleblower Scientists Provide Evidence of Nanotech & Graphene Oxide... https://rumble.com/vzjlyb-exclusive-australian-whistleblower-scientists-provide-evidence-of-nanotech-.html
Video: Nanobots, Transhumanism, Endless Jabs, Shedding from vaccines making others sick, & Detoxing from vaccines... Interviewing Dr. Carie Madej... https://www.Bitchute.com/video/ttzzleuzoixb/ [
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