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BEWARE = Graphene Vax, 5G, Digital Currencies
Abide in Christ
Abide in Christ
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159 views • March 24, 2022
Graphene Vax, 5G, Digital Currencies = ID Tracking, Social Credit Punishment, Hunger, Death = Loss of Life, Liberty, Freedom

UPDATE: https://www.brighteon.com/49c2974c-41a8-40be-9f8e-a0def744efc8 Best explanation on how this digital currency slavery would work... if we don't stop it first... so we need to understand it SO we can stop it! These unelected WEF members are tying to control the world and bring them under a CCP type government even worse... SLAVERY! Not to mention all the millions of deaths already caused by the toxic vaccines! They are big time into depopulation!

UPDATE: More information on cell phone and cell phone tower microwave weapons on the human body, very toxic... https://www.brighteon.com/e68d78f4-9b4c-4c44-88ae-8017eb32655f

Update 5/12/2022... https://www.brighteon.com/9f6b8a40-abfa-44e5-b182-945fa497cc75

Update 4/4/2020...
Video: Injection ingredients through microscopes: https://www.bitchute.com/video/dwvld2GMWzV4/

Video: Australian Whistleblower Scientists Provide Evidence of Nanotech & Graphene Oxide... https://rumble.com/vzjlyb-exclusive-australian-whistleblower-scientists-provide-evidence-of-nanotech-.html

Video: Nanobots, Transhumanism, Endless Jabs, Shedding from vaccines making others sick, & Detoxing from vaccines... Interviewing Dr. Carie Madej... https://www.Bitchute.com/video/ttzzleuzoixb/ [
Keywords
freedomlibertydeath5gloss of lifehungerdigital currenciesgraphene vaxid trackingsocial credit punishment
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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