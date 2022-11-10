Create New Account
Proof of Midterms voter fraud by the Democrats in 2022!
Midterms fraud by Democrats!
See here on how to work the tool that analyses the vote, even for past elections!

https://rumble.com/v1pxt3a-using-the-lone-raccoons-drazabot-cvr-analysis-tool.html

So for each batch of votes-injected it will go over the total number of eligible US Voters numbers allowed to vote, so by comparing the difference between the eligible Voters vs how many voted in these Midterms it will show voter fraud !

now go here and start to analyze the vote:

http://drazabot.com

after drag slider at 28 min of video above and watch

more evidence of voter fraud

https://www.infowars.com/posts/they-went-for-the-complete-steal-dems-use-biden-bump-strategy-to-secure-crucial-races/

democratsdeep statebidenvoter fraudmidterms2022

