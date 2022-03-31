© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich Shatters The Lies of The Globalists
Follow
9
Share
Report
550 views • March 31, 2022
This is a must see! Dr. Reiner Fuellmich exposes all the lies! Watch the video if you want the truth.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich on Info Wars
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=6244d241ddde4a3db3db3053
Klaus Schwab “It is my distinct honor and great privilege to introduce His Excellency Xi Jinping, president of the People’s Republic of China, to open the Davos Agenda”
https://twitter.com/gladstein/status/1483208934273863683?s=20&;t=yJjzQX8fd6yeRoBZ5HFyEw
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich on Info Wars
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=6244d241ddde4a3db3db3053
Klaus Schwab “It is my distinct honor and great privilege to introduce His Excellency Xi Jinping, president of the People’s Republic of China, to open the Davos Agenda”
https://twitter.com/gladstein/status/1483208934273863683?s=20&;t=yJjzQX8fd6yeRoBZ5HFyEw
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.