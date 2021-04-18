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Radio Frequency Measurement coming from a Cellphone Tower
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44 views • April 18, 2021
It is imperative that you use an electrosmog meter if you want to know exactly if you are exposed to high radiofrequency coming from a cellphone tower. Find out why and how to measure it.
EMF Protection: https://www.exclusivelyholistic.com/product-category/emf-protection/
EMF Protection: https://www.exclusivelyholistic.com/product-category/emf-protection/
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