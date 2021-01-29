Revelation 14:14 Behold a white cloud, and upon the cloud one sat like unto the Son of man

This is a continuation of this very important Study which has been posted on Brighteon:Millennium Reign and 144,000 sealed from the twelve tribesYou can search for the Title on Brighteon or you can just click on the above link.In the above Study, it is proven with many scriptural references that the 144,000 sealed from the Tribes of Israel suffered Martyrdom. It is also provided in that study the scriptural proofs that it was during the Millennium Reign, they were killed for their confession and testimony of Jesus Christ. It is also shown, it was when Jerusalem had fallen in 70 AD that the Millennium Reign started.After reading Revelation 14, we realize there are two Angels, each one of them had a sickle. One harvested "the Earth" and the other gathered the clusters of grapes of the vine of "the Earth".After a quick reading of Revelation 14 these two events appear to contradict the words of Christ as it is recorded in the Gospel, concerning the way, the order in time and how the Harvest would be performed.Matthew 1327 So the servants of the householder came and said unto him, Sir, didst not thou sow good seed in thy field? from whence then hath it tares?28 He said unto them, An enemy hath done this. The servants said unto him, Wilt thou then that we go and gather them up?29 But he said, Nay; lest while ye gather up the tares, ye root up also the wheat with them.30 Let both grow together until the harvest: and in the time of harvest I will say to the reapers, Gather ye together first the tares, and bind them in bundles to burn them: but gather the wheat into my barn.Revelation 14 is written in such a way, inattentive readers will believe that the Angel that sat on the Cloud was the one who first harvested "the Earth" (the land of Israel).Revelation 1415 And another angel came out of the temple, crying with a loud voice to him that sat on the cloud, Thrust in thy sickle, and reap: for the time is come for thee to reap; for the harvest of the earth is ripe.A few verses further down we read that the other angel also with a Sickle gathered the clusters of grapes of the vineyard of the "Earth" (the land of Israel) and cast them in the great winepress of the wrath of God.Revelation 1417 And another angel came out of the temple which is in heaven, he also having a sharp sickle.18 And another angel came out from the altar, which had power over fire; and cried with a loud cry to him that had the sharp sickle, saying, Thrust in thy sharp sickle, and gather the clusters of the vine of the earth; for her grapes are fully ripe.In order to solve the apparent Mystery shrouding these two events, we need to go back in Revelation 14 to the messages of the 3 Angels. They proclaimed:1) The Time of the Judgment of God is come.2) Babylon is fallen.3) The wicked and guilty ones will be tormented in Fire and Brimstone.It was a message to reveal to the Church that Babylon (Jerusalem) the wicked city that had crucified Christ and persecuted the Church is about to be judged. Then came the warning that she is fallen and the guilty will pay for their Crimes and for worshiping the Devil. Immediately after the proclamation of the 3 angels, words came from Heaven, those who will die in the Lord after the fall of Jerusalem, are blessed!Revelation 14:13 And I heard a voice from heaven saying unto me, Write, Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord from henceforth: Yea, saith the Spirit, that they may rest from their labours; and their works do follow them.This is pointing to the Harvest of the wheat which happened every single year in the Land of Israel from 70 AD to the Completion of the Millennium Reign. (Revelation 22:2 twelve manner of Fruits every month for a 1000 years, gives the number 144,000)Revelation 14:19 is about the gathering of the clusters of the graves of the vine of Israel (the Tares) to cast them in the winepress of the wrath of God. This happened in 70 AD after the proclamation of the third Angel that the wicked "shall drink of the wine of the wrath of God, which is poured out without mixture into the cup of his indignation; and he shall be tormented with fire and brimstone"...