DEMOCRUSSIAN INTERFERENCE
Are you worried about interference in the 2024 election?You should be. 98% of the interference will come from the Devilcrat party using every institution in the USA to subvert the will of the people.
They've been doing it since 1824. And if practice makes perfect, then 200 years of practice has now resulted in the perfection of the enslavement movement.

"All it take for the triumph of evil is that good people do nothing".

Click on the links below and elevate your wisdom quotient.

