Gaza: SHATTERED SKULLS & BURNT BODIES: Scenes of IDF attack on ambulance crews in Gaza
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
72 views • 3 weeks ago

HATTERED SKULLS AND BURNT BODIES: First video from the scene shows BRUTALITY of IDF attack on ambulance crews in Gaza

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported the deaths of staff members sent to rescue people in Gaza, accusing Israel of targeting their ambulances.

Israel claimed the vehicles were suspicious and approached troops without emergency signals, drawing fire.

But a video published by the New York Times shows the ambulances with flashing lights, disproving Israel’s account.

The attack followed Israel’s resumption of military operations in Gaza after a two-month ceasefire.

Now another video showing the scene of Israeli Defense Forces attacks on ambulance crews and civil defense workers in Rafah has surfaced online.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
