Air War, Norma Jean, "Christian Pacifism", "Friendly Fire", Gate-Keepers, "Powerful Conservatives", Vaccination
Resistance Rising
6 months ago

CTB 2024-11-03 Air War

Topic list:

* A walk thru Johnny’s new man-cave is a walk thru WWII air battles.
* Can you honor your past without honoring the Luciferian influences around you?
* Butcher Harris revisited.
* Will the 5th of November selections change anything?
* Norma Jean Mortensen: this is what you get when you sell your soul for fame.
* “Christian pacifism” revisited.
* “Live By The Sword, Die By The Sword”: updated list!
* “Bazooka Charlie”, “Old Blood & Guts” and “friendly fire”.
* What the proliferation of censorship and gate-keeping mouthpieces tell you about our time.
* The most dangerous gate-keepers will surprise you.
* “ad hominem” vs. disclosing someone’s bias (PICKED opposition vs. CONTROLLED opposition).
* Does Dwight Eisenhower count as an exception to “live by the sword, die by the sword”?
* The truth about Puerto Rico.
* The truth about “secret Conservative organizations” like the “Council for National Policy”.
* When victims are recruited to promote the crimes committed against them.
* Vaccination.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee
This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

_____________________

Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network

On Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16

 

On Odysee
https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4

On Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill

Bill’s email:
bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com

_____________________

Darnell’s blog
https://independentconservative.com/

 

Darnell on Gab
https://gab.com/JesusSavedDMC

_____________________

Mr. Alex on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/alex.h.kuen

