Air War, Norma Jean, “Christian Pacifism”, “Friendly Fire”, Gate-Keepers, “Powerful Conservatives”, Vaccination

CTB 2024-11-03 Air War

Topic list:

* A walk thru Johnny’s new man-cave is a walk thru WWII air battles.

* Can you honor your past without honoring the Luciferian influences around you?

* Butcher Harris revisited.

* Will the 5th of November selections change anything?

* Norma Jean Mortensen: this is what you get when you sell your soul for fame.

* “Christian pacifism” revisited.

* “Live By The Sword, Die By The Sword”: updated list!

* “Bazooka Charlie”, “Old Blood & Guts” and “friendly fire”.

* What the proliferation of censorship and gate-keeping mouthpieces tell you about our time.

* The most dangerous gate-keepers will surprise you.

* “ad hominem” vs. disclosing someone’s bias (PICKED opposition vs. CONTROLLED opposition).

* Does Dwight Eisenhower count as an exception to “live by the sword, die by the sword”?

* The truth about Puerto Rico.

* The truth about “secret Conservative organizations” like the “Council for National Policy”.

* When victims are recruited to promote the crimes committed against them.

* Vaccination.

