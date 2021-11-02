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Ice Cube Walked Away From $9Million Dollars Comedy ‘Oh Hell No’ After Declining The Vaccine
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14 views • November 02, 2021
Ice Cube walked away from $9Million dollars comedy ‘Oh Hell No’ after declining the vaccine. Ice Cube has departed Sony’s upcoming comedy, Oh Hell No, in which he would’ve co-starred with Jack Black, after declining a request from producers to get vaccinated, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. Sony had no comment. A personal representative for the star declined to comment.
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Music by A$H. - Know More - https://thmatc.co/?l=A87560DB
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Music by Adam Angeles - Broken Fragments - https://thmatc.co/?l=14598E28
Music by Adam Angeles - Linguistics - https://thmatc.co/?l=F8F9C7A7
Music by Kibra - How You Know (feat. Zenesoul) - https://thmatc.co/?l=2D8F220A
Music by Cael Dadian - Tamagotchi - https://thmatc.co/?l=2130722A
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ＬＩＫＥ | ＣＯＭＭＥＮＴ | ＳＨＡＲＥ | ＳＵＢＳＣＲＩＢＥ
The show attempts to make assessments. To make critical analysis of what's happening in our society today from news, social issues, cultural issues politics societal issues, the goal is to open up one's mind. To give a critical analysis as to what's happening in our world today. To provide solutions and strategies.
(Podcast) Produced In 2021
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Information Man Show On: https://blackjunction.tv/@InformationMan
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