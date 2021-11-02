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Ice Cube Walked Away From $9Million Dollars Comedy ‘Oh Hell No’ After Declining The Vaccine
Information Man Show
Information Man Show
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Ice Cube walked away from $9Million dollars comedy ‘Oh Hell No’ after declining the vaccine. Ice Cube has departed Sony’s upcoming comedy, Oh Hell No, in which he would’ve co-starred with Jack Black, after declining a request from producers to get vaccinated, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. Sony had no comment. A personal representative for the star declined to comment.


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The show attempts to make assessments. To make critical analysis of what's happening in our society today from news, social issues, cultural issues politics societal issues, the goal is to open up one's mind. To give a critical analysis as to what's happening in our world today. To provide solutions and strategies.

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