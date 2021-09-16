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You have the Right to know What goes inside your Body -- Brent Johnson
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191 views • September 16, 2021
Mandate is not a LAW and it is ONLY a freekin policy, the jab is full of poison ingredients. Do NOT take the freekin Jab ever. You have the right to know what has been engineered by the criminals to be inside the death shot.
Video source: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nLPcg68RnP97/
Video source: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nLPcg68RnP97/
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