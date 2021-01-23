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FRIDAY - JANUARY 22, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: https://evault.video/view?l=1617532162
EP 2288-9A Lou Dobbs Warns GOP: “To Hell With You!” And the Patriot Party Will Be Born – The Pete Santilli Show
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) joined Lou Dobbs on Thursday night to discuss the radical moves by Joe Biden and the persecution of the middle class. During their discussion, Lou turned his focus to the leadership of the Republican Party. The popular pro-Trump host blasted the GOP leadership for spitting on the Trump voters who delivered a landslide 74 million votes to the Republican Party this year and saved the House and Senate races. Lou Dobbs warned the Republican Party that they are about to lose their base!
He’s right! https://bit.ly/2Mj3eAI
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