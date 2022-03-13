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On the brighter side!! Sunday 8am heart coherence, free class
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1 view • March 13, 2022
Christy Mattoon
Sunday am class 8am mst..
PLEASE REMEMBER TIME CHANGE!!!
Join Us!!
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86591138916
Today we are going over
Compassion and courage.
Information received from divine intervention from angels and higher conscious states.
We will go over what I've understood and then get coherent so you can practice getting Information first hand yourselves.
Its a good skill to hone, especially in the upside down world.
See you s
Tomorrow 8 am!!!!
Sunday am class 8am mst..
PLEASE REMEMBER TIME CHANGE!!!
Join Us!!
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86591138916
Today we are going over
Compassion and courage.
Information received from divine intervention from angels and higher conscious states.
We will go over what I've understood and then get coherent so you can practice getting Information first hand yourselves.
Its a good skill to hone, especially in the upside down world.
See you s
Tomorrow 8 am!!!!
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