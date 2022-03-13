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On the brighter side!! Sunday 8am heart coherence, free class
MindRewire Spiritual Coaching
MindRewire Spiritual Coaching
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1 view • March 13, 2022
Christy Mattoon
Sunday am class 8am mst..
PLEASE REMEMBER TIME CHANGE!!!
Join Us!!
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86591138916

Today we are going over
Compassion and courage.
Information received from divine intervention from angels and higher conscious states.
We will go over what I've understood and then get coherent so you can practice getting Information first hand yourselves.
Its a good skill to hone, especially in the upside down world.
See you s
Tomorrow 8 am!!!!
Keywords
healthcouragehealhopecompassionheart coherenceworld stagetge best is yet to come
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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