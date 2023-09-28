181 Trent Shuford CEO & President of Healthy Beings Healing Center. Optimal Performance. Theta Chamber, Light Therapy, Hyperbaric Oxygen, IV Drip Therapy,Sports Therapy, Back and Neck Care, AO scan

https://www.healthybeings.com/ physical location in Bellevue, WA



Decrease inflammation, improve your mind, optimize sleep, boost energy, maximize your physical performance and defy all the signs of aging. Come and create your customized plan today from a range of packages and programs that best suit your needs. Get ready to meet the best version of you today!

More info on Trent

For more than 30 years Trent Shuford has been committed to excellence in the delivery of healthcare, prevention and wellness services. From rehabilitation centers to work place injury prevention and wellness programs, the experience he has gained has provided a unique perspective on what excellence in healthcare looks like. Trent's enduring passion for perfection has helped recognize what optimal health looks like and how a preventative healthcare business solution can help people prevent diseases and improve personal health.

It is with great pride that we bring to you the absolute best of medical fitness technology, health and nutrition-related products, education, and professional services to enhance you, to heal you, and to prevent the illnesses and injuries that affect the quality of our lives. At Healthy Beings we are growing a truly special community and invite you to walk with us on the path to optimal health and to the best “YOU” that you can be!

