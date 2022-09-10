Stealing your GOLD Will Be Like Taking Candy From a Baby, Gold Confiscation Coming Next

original posting, july, 21, 2014

"Hang on to your gold teeth! After the gun confiscation is done, getting your gold will be like taking candy from a baby." dr Meno

Remember FDR's EO 6102?

Summary of EO 6102.

With Executive Order 6102, he, FDR, criminalized the possession of gold coin, bullion and gold certificates by any U.S. individual, partnership, association or corporation.

Roosevelt justified his radical move with the spurious claim that "hoarding" of gold was stalling economic growth. This law remained in effect until 1975, when President Gerald R. Ford re-legalized private ownership of gold coins, bars and certificates.

Roosevelt based his executive order on the 1933 Emergency Banking Relief Act, which gave the president power to curb gold hoarding in any "declared national emergency" -- an eerie historic echo of the PATRIOT Act.





In October 2010, I reported that U.S. Immigration and Customs agents and Border Protection officers at the Houston/George Bush Intercontinental airport seized almost $160,000 in gold and silver in 14 separate incidents from individual travelers, none of whom had been involved in criminal activity.









Unknown to many Americans, the U.S. government has the right to confiscate precious metals held in a safety deposit box. In fact, President Roosevelt exercised this right in April 1933.

After declaring a banking holiday, FDR announced the following, as per the authority given to him by Section 5(B) of The Act of Oct. 6th, 1917:

"Pursuant to the above authority, I hereby proclaim that such gold and silver holdings are prohibited, and that all such coin, bullion or other possessions of gold and silver be tendered within fourteen days to agents of the Government of the United States for compensation at the official price, in the legal tender of the Government. All safe deposit boxes in banks or financial institutions have been sealed, pending action in the due course of the law. All sales or purchases or movements of such gold and silver within the borders of the United States and its territories, and all foreign exchange transactions or movements of such metals across the border are hereby prohibited."





Don't invest in gold,and stocks. all manipulated. These are things for the greed to play with. Invest in people, labor, resources, and food sources in your particular area.

When you check out of use you realize what you don't own.

They have all of your personal data on your gold purchase, as they have on all of your data on your guns purchase.

Food is the best savings. Dry goods, rice and beans.









My video on the value of gold.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/E7BxCGJcpDpK/

False gold using platinum. To fill gold bars.





http://finance.yahoo.com/news/u-government-confiscated-gold-other-200818769.html

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trading_with_the_Enemy_Act_of_1917

http://thesovereigninvestor.com/gold/how-obama-could-steal-your-gold/





Gold sniffing dogs, if it is contraband.

Now anyone can be labeled a terrorist. Even Political Dissidents. So whatever gold they have, consider it gone.



