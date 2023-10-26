Create New Account
ADL DoD high on Monsanto LSD launched their version of Helter Skelter after Rothschilds failed in WW2?
Conspiracy Therorist's Opinion, & Solution, for all this BS


Links: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/111284730149070574  


It is videos like this is why I can get arrested if I show up in a court to file a case against the perps of all this BS. I turn my cellphone on, & police show up to try & make up felonies out of thin air, like this: https://judicialmisconduct.blogspot.com/2023/02/body-text-emailed-to-new-hampshire.html  


If you have ever called Hillary Clinton the C-Word maybe you will never be able to own firearms, work, be on a dating site, travel, or have life as you once knew it ever again. Lifetime Restraining Ordered out of Palmer Mass 2020 to prevent me from getting a driver's license & registering to vote: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/110876661307596129  


#WBNemesis is the answer. Ask me, Steven G. Erickson, how.


If you pass along to write to Owen Shroyer & even just write, "We care about you Owen Shroyer" & that is it, the amount of postal mail coming in from around the world will show authorities that we are pissed off & not going to take it anymore.

I listened under a poker table in Ludlow Massachusetts, crawling under it even though I had been walking on my own at least a year. Secular Humanist Non-Religion Bible Author: https://secularhumanism.org/authors/dennis-e-erickson/  

