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Israel's upcoming Wars Signs of The Times
pastorbobncc
pastorbobncc
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65 views • August 16, 2023

Israel's upcoming Wars signs of the times. Music by Send Rain


People we are coming down to the last few minutes until the clock strikes midnight and the rapture takes Christians home, and then all hell breaks loose on The Earth?


Most have no idea what it about to happen, they are happy living for themselves, life is good? They have go idea that judgment is upon them.


Mat 21:18  Now in the morning as he returned into the city, he hungered. 

Mat 21:19  And when he saw a fig tree in the way, he came to it, and found nothing thereon, but leaves only, and said unto it, Let no fruit grow on thee henceforward for ever. And presently the fig tree withered away. 



People are failing to see the signs of the times?



Mat 16:1  The Pharisees also with the Sadducees came, and tempting desired him that he would shew them a sign from heaven. 

Mat 16:2  He answered and said unto them, When it is evening, ye say, It will be fair weather: for the sky is red. 

Mat 16:3  And in the morning, It will be foul weather to day: for the sky is red and lowering. O ye hypocrites, ye can discern the face of the sky; but can ye not discern the signs of the times? 



The nations of Psalm 83 (The Israel/Arab War) could begin any day now, all the players, Israels neighbors, are armed to the teeth and waiting for the green light.



Immediately following will be the Ezekiel 38-39 war, again all the players are set, armed to the teeth, just waiting for the green light?



All the technology it in place for the entire world to gaze upon the dead bodies of the two witnesses lying in the streets of Jerusalem, TV Internet?



Everything is ready for the cashless, totally controlled by the anti-christ monetary system.


The surveillance system is in place, cameras are everywhere?


The Great Deception is in place the government changed the name UFO to UAP and now admit to them, this will explain away the rapture.


We now have a generation ready for deception, the world is ready for deception?

E-mail Pastor Bob at [email protected]




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preppershtfsurvivalsurvivalistjihadislamconspiracypreparednessdoomsdaysheltermohammadfighterwroledcteotwawkibugoutevacuation
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