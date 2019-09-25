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JKI-Orates; Candace Obliterates
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55 views • September 25, 2019
FAIR WARNING: SOME MAY BE OFFENDED BY WATCHING THIS VIDEO. "FOUL" LANGUAGE IS USED.
(What is deemed 'foul' by whom actually defines the word 'foul'; therefore, it is only 'foul' if YOU deem it so in your own mind.) YOU ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR WHAT WORDS MEAN TO YOU.
WE SUPPORT FREEDOM OF SPEECH.
In this video Just-Kiss-It travels to the heart of Antifa in the USA; Portland, Oregon, and waxes eloquent about... well, yup, it's an SJW-Triggering diatribe by a giraffe in the middle of Pioneer Courthouse Square!
We then enjoy watching Candace Owens absolutely obliterate hating hordes of simpering ideologues and fake-moral-outrage race-dividers.
ENJOY!
There's more wacky content from Just-Kiss-It, THOT, Johnny Neptune, Killcen, and others over at https://freedomzine.hashbase.io
And if 8chan ever comes back we have a board at https://8ch.net/freedomzine/
As for the Tyler Cassidy song I used a clip from, you can find it here... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tr6VtUCoYmk
Just check out his whole channel. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeX_33ZB5Ddoc5TlmObG6Dw It's WORTH IT.
As for anyone offended, who really wants to destroy all freedom of 'speech-they-don't-like', just FUCK OFF Already. You know where to find me. I'm in the wilds of Africa, and I'm in the house next to you. You Cannot Shut Down the Just-Kiss-It Spirit of Freedom. As for those thinking of 'reporting' this, WHY? Did you watch it? Did you understand the message? Or are you actually afraid of a word? FreedomZine thanks Brighteon in advance for not caving under the many pressures allied against Freedom of Speech, and for allowing a random giraffe like Just-Kiss-It a platform to say what he will. FreedomZine tolerates his goofy ass too. We even let him write an semi-associated article here... https://freedomzine.hashbase.io/2019-08-14-Article.html
(What is deemed 'foul' by whom actually defines the word 'foul'; therefore, it is only 'foul' if YOU deem it so in your own mind.) YOU ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR WHAT WORDS MEAN TO YOU.
WE SUPPORT FREEDOM OF SPEECH.
In this video Just-Kiss-It travels to the heart of Antifa in the USA; Portland, Oregon, and waxes eloquent about... well, yup, it's an SJW-Triggering diatribe by a giraffe in the middle of Pioneer Courthouse Square!
We then enjoy watching Candace Owens absolutely obliterate hating hordes of simpering ideologues and fake-moral-outrage race-dividers.
ENJOY!
There's more wacky content from Just-Kiss-It, THOT, Johnny Neptune, Killcen, and others over at https://freedomzine.hashbase.io
And if 8chan ever comes back we have a board at https://8ch.net/freedomzine/
As for the Tyler Cassidy song I used a clip from, you can find it here... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tr6VtUCoYmk
Just check out his whole channel. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeX_33ZB5Ddoc5TlmObG6Dw It's WORTH IT.
As for anyone offended, who really wants to destroy all freedom of 'speech-they-don't-like', just FUCK OFF Already. You know where to find me. I'm in the wilds of Africa, and I'm in the house next to you. You Cannot Shut Down the Just-Kiss-It Spirit of Freedom. As for those thinking of 'reporting' this, WHY? Did you watch it? Did you understand the message? Or are you actually afraid of a word? FreedomZine thanks Brighteon in advance for not caving under the many pressures allied against Freedom of Speech, and for allowing a random giraffe like Just-Kiss-It a platform to say what he will. FreedomZine tolerates his goofy ass too. We even let him write an semi-associated article here... https://freedomzine.hashbase.io/2019-08-14-Article.html
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