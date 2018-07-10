[Jul 10, 2018] Theologians Gone Wild 3: Flat Earth, the Bible and the Mandela Effect [Rob Skiba]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video, I primarily focus on the recent phenomena of "theologians" no longer taking a stand on a literal interpretation of Scripture, but rather trying to turn the whole thing into "figures of speech" and "poetry" and so forth. Is this evidence of the so-called "Mandela Effect"? Why are we now suddenly a "moron" and an "idiot" if we still want to take the Bible literally concerning the shape and nature of the Earth in the cosmos? And who is really guilty of "damnable heresy" here?
Here is the link to the Flat Earth Bullinger document by Kevin Hobby: http://www.testingtheglobe.com/PDFs/EWBullinger_Flat-Earther.pdf
https://testingtheglobe.com
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy