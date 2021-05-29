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CBD 101: WHAT IS CBD? presented by My Fit Life CBD Sports Nutrition
My Fit Life
My Fit Life
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300 views • May 29, 2021
CBD 101: What is CBD?

There's been a lot of hype surrounding Cannabis and Hemp CBD these past several years, but few know exactly what it is and why it's important.

With over 3 decades in Cannabis and Holistic Health, I understand how CBD and other Cannabinoids work in the body... and why they are important.

In fact, I consider Hemp CBD to be Your Missing Link to Vibrant Health and Mental Clarity.

Watch this video to discover what CBD is... and why it's so important for you to supplement with CBD on a daily basis...

CBD 101 is a series of educational videos intended to give you a better understanding of CBD and how it relates to your health.

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Get 20% OFF My Fit Life CBD Online
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy